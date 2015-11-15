(Recasts with intelligence minister)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM Nov 15 Israel said on Sunday its spy
services were helping France investigate the Paris gun and bomb
attacks, and Israeli media suggested that intelligence being
provided drew on surveillance of militant groups in Syria and
Iraq.
After Friday's rampage, which killed at least 129 people,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered
full cooperation with French and other European authorities
trying to identify the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.
"The cooperation is ongoing, but in accordance with the
prime minister's directive, intelligence material relevant to
what happened has been relayed, and we will also deepen the
cooperation," Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told reporters.
"This information can help the French - and not just the
French, by the way - to deal with the aftermath, and not just
with what happened, but also with terrorist attacks planned for
the future," Katz said. He declined to give further details.
Israel's Army Radio said electronic surveillance of Syria
and Iraq - where Islamic State insurgents have conquered swathes
of territory - may have yielded intelligence on the organisation
of the Paris attacks.
According to the Israeli television station Channel Two,
Israel had no advance warning of the Paris attacks but within
hours of the assaults gave France details on some of the Islamic
State militants believed to have carried them out.
Citing an unnamed senior Israeli official, Channel Two said
Israel saw a "clear operational link" between the Paris attacks,
Thursday's Beirut suicide bombings and the Oct. 31 downing of a
Russian airliner in the Egyptian Sinai.
A Western diplomat said last year that Israel was providing
the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State with information
gleaned from international travel databases about Western
citizens suspected of joining the insurgents.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Ros Russell)