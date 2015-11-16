(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Nov 16 French stock market futures slid
on Monday, dragging down other European equity futures, while
German two-year bond yields hit a record low in the wake of
Friday's attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people.
Futures on France's CAC and on the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 both fell 1.5 percent. Futures
on Germany's DAX declined by 1.4 percent while Britain's
FTSE 100 futures fell 0.8 percent.
German Bund futures opened 37 ticks higher at 157.29
points, while German two-year government bond yields
hit a record low.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)