DUBAI Jan 12 Veteran Algerian militant and
former al Qaeda fighter Mokhtar Belmokhtar praised a deadly
assault on a French satirical newspaper and urged Muslims in the
West to carry out similar attacks, a monitoring service said on
Monday.
In a statement distributed on militant online forums,
Belmokhtar said such strikes were justified by what he called
Western aggression, including French military action, against
Islamist armed groups in Africa's Sahel-Sahara region.
The SITE monitoring service said his statement was
distributed by the al Mourabitoun Islamist group, formed in 2013
by fighters loyal to Belmokhtar and a militant armed force known
as the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa.
Seventeen people were killed in three days of violence that
began on Wednesday with a shooting attack by militant Islamists
in Paris on the political weekly Charlie Hebdo, known for its
satirical attacks on Islam and other religions.
In January 2013, militants led by Belmokhtar raided
Algeria's Amenas gas plant near Libya's border, killing 40 oil
contractors, most of them foreigners, in a four-day siege that
ended when Algerian forces stormed the facility.
