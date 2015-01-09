PARIS Jan 9 The man suspected of killing a
policewoman in a southern suburb of Paris on Thursday before
fleeing the scene was a member of the same jihadist group as the
two suspects in the attack at weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a
police source told Reuters.
The assailant believed to be behind the shooting in the
Montrouge area knew Cherif and Said Kouachi, the brothers
suspected of killing 10 journalists and two police officers in
Wednesday's assault, the source said on Friday.
The man, wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an assault
rifle and a handgun, fled in a Renault Clio from the scene after
the attack and is still on the run.
Two people have been arrested in an investigation by
anti-terrorist authorities, the source said.
The three men were all members of the same Paris jihadist
cell that a decade ago sent young French volunteers to Iraq to
fight U.S. forces.
Cherif Kouachi served 18 months in prison for his role in
the group.
The Montrouge suspect was sentenced in 2010 for his role in
a botched prison break-out of Smain Ali Belkacem, the author of
a 1995 attack on the Paris transport system that killed eight
people and wounded 120.
Cherif Kouachi was similarly implicated in that break-out
attempt, but his case was eventually dropped.
The Kouachi brothers, at the centre of a massive manhunt,
are now holed up in a printing shop in the northern town of
Dammartin-en-Goele and have taken a hostage, the authorities
said.
