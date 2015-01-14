CAIRO/ISTANBUL Jan 14 Muslim clerics in the
Middle East who have denounced last week's attack on Charlie
Hebdo criticised the French satirical weekly on Wednesday for
publishing new cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in
its first issue after the killings.
On the front of its "survivor's edition", which swiftly sold
out its multi-million copy print run in France, the newspaper
printed a cartoon of a tearful Mohammad carrying a sign reading
"I am Charlie", under the headline "All is forgiven".
While mainstream Muslim leaders around the world have
strongly condemned the attack on the newspaper, many said its
decision to print more cartoons of Mohammad was an unnecessary
provocation and sign of disrespect that would create a new
backlash.
Such cartoons "fuel feelings of hatred and resentment among
people" and publishing them "shows contempt" for Muslim
feelings, said the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestinian
lands, Mohammed Hussein, in a statement.
Algeria's independent Arab language daily Echorouk responded
with a front page cartoon of its own, showing a man carrying a
"Je suis Charlie" placard next to a military tank crushing
placards from Palestine, Mali, Gaza, Iraq and Syria.
Above, the headline reads: "We are all Mohammad".
In Turkey, a secular opposition newspaper printed excerpts
from the Charlie Hebdo edition but balked at including the cover
image depicting Mohammad. Police cordoned off its headquarters
over security concerns.
In Iran, a leading conservative cleric, Grand Ayatollah
Nasser Makarem-Shirazi, said the publication of new satirical
images of Mohammad "amounts to declaring war on all Muslims".
Egypt's Al-Azhar, a thousand-year-old seat of Islamic
learning that has referred to the Paris attack as a criminal
act, called on Muslims on Wednesday to ignore the magazine's
cartoons, labelling them "hateful frivolity".
Many people on the streets in the Middle East said it was
time to move on.
"The cartoons have no meaning, they should not affect us. We
as Muslims are bigger and stronger than some cartoon. We should
not pay attention, and if we react we should react with word for
word and cartoon for cartoon," said Samir Mahmoud, a retired
engineer in Cairo.
Emad Awad, a Christian in Cairo, said he understood the
anger of his Muslim neighbours but hoped there would be no more
unrest.
"I reject completely that pictures of the prophet be
published anywhere, but they've made their decision to do it yet
again, to show their freedoms aren't changed," he said.
"Now that they've made their point, I really hope this is
the last time they do this. I don't think it will lead to more
violence, but they missed an opportunity to leave the subject in
the past and move forward."
The newspaper's defenders said the cover balanced a
determination to demonstrate that it remains committed to its
satirical mission and free speech, with an appropriately
mournful tone and a peaceful message.
"I wrote 'all is forgiven' and I cried," Renald "Luz"
Luzier, who created the image, told a news conference on Tuesday
at the weekly's temporary office at left-wing daily Liberation.
"This is our front page ... it's not the one the terrorists
wanted us to draw," he said. "I'm not worried at all ... I trust
people's intelligence, the intelligence of humour."
TURKISH PAPER REPRINTS
In Turkey, Cumhuriyet, a staunchly secular opposition
newspaper, printed excerpts of Charlie Hebdo, one of five
international editions of the satirical newspaper.
Cumhuriyet dedicated four of its pages to Charlie Hebdo
articles and cartoons. It printed a small, black-and-white
version of the cover in one of its columns, but did not use the
image in the special section itself, after "many consultations,"
its editor in chief Utku Cakirozer said on Twitter.
Police had cordoned off the street where Cumhuriyet is
located in Istanbul due to security concerns. At its Ankara
offices, protesters hung banners on a nearby wall that read:
"The Charlie provocation continues."
Police had stopped trucks carrying the newspaper from the
printing press to ensure it did not contain the image of
Mohammad, Milliyet newspaper reported. Insulting the prophet is
punishable with a prison term under a clause in the Turkish
penal code that bars disrespect of religious values.
Saudi cleric Iyad Ameen Madani, Secretary General of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, denounced the new cartoon
as "insolence, ignorance and foolishness".
"Freedom of speech must not become a hate-speech and it is
not an offence to the others. No sane person, regardless of
doctrine, religion or faith, accepts his beliefs being
ridiculed," he said on a visit to Iraq.
