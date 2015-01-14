(Updates with more details from Turkey)
By Shadi Bushra and Ayla Jean Yackley
CAIRO/ISTANBUL Jan 14 Muslim clerics in the
Middle East who have denounced last week's attack on Charlie
Hebdo criticised the French satirical weekly on Wednesday for
publishing a cartoon depicting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in its
first issue after the killings.
On the front of its "survivor's edition", which swiftly sold
out its multi-million copy print run in France, the newspaper
printed a cartoon of a tearful Mohammad carrying a sign reading
"I am Charlie", under the headline "All is forgiven".
While mainstream Muslim leaders around the world have
strongly condemned the attack that killed 12 people, many said
the decision to print a new cartoon of Mohammad was a
provocation that would create a further backlash.
Such cartoons "fuel feelings of hatred and resentment among
people" and publishing them "shows contempt" for Muslim
feelings, said the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestinian
lands, Mohammed Hussein, in a statement.
Algeria's independent Arab language daily Echorouk responded
with a front page cartoon of its own, showing a man carrying a
"Je suis Charlie" placard next to a military tank crushing
placards from Palestine, Mali, Gaza, Iraq and Syria.
Above, the headline reads: "We are all Mohammad".
While Charlie Hebdo was denounced across much of the Middle
East, there were notable exceptions in Turkey, the country with
the region's strongest tradition of secularism. An opposition
newspaper there, Cumhuriyet, printed a special section of
excerpts from the Charlie Hebdo edition.
It printed small, black-and-white versions of the cover in
two of its columns, but did not use the image in the special
section itself, after "many consultations," its editor in chief
Utku Cakirozer said on Twitter.
Police cordoned off its Istanbul headquarters over security
concerns and searched trucks leaving its printing press. At the
paper's Ankara offices, protesters hung banners on a nearby wall
that read: "The Charlie provocation continues."
A Turkish court ordered some website pages that reproduced
the Charlie Hebdo cover image to be blocked.
News website T24, nevertheless, ran the image on its site.
"This became a clear freedom of expression issue and no
longer about religious sentiments. We published this to defend
the values of free expression," its editor, Hazal Ozvaris, told
Reuters.
HATEFUL FRIVOLITY
Such attitudes were rare in the region. In Iran, a leading
conservative cleric, Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem-Shirazi,
said the publication of new satirical images of Mohammad
"amounts to declaring war on all Muslims".
Egypt's Al-Azhar, a thousand-year-old seat of Islamic
learning that has described the Paris attack as a criminal act,
called on Muslims to ignore the magazine's cartoons, labelling
them "hateful frivolity".
Saudi cleric Iyad Ameen Madani, Secretary General of the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, denounced the new cartoon
as "insolence, ignorance and foolishness".
"Freedom of speech must not become hate-speech," he said.
"No sane person, regardless of doctrine, religion or faith,
accepts his beliefs being ridiculed."
Many people on the streets in the Middle East said it was
time to move on.
"The cartoons have no meaning, they should not affect us. We
as Muslims are bigger and stronger than some cartoon. We should
not pay attention, and if we react we should react with word for
word and cartoon for cartoon," said Samir Mahmoud, a retired
engineer in Cairo.
Emad Awad, a Christian in Cairo, said he understood the
anger of his Muslim neighbours but hoped there would be no more
unrest: "Now that they've made their point, I really hope this
is the last time they do this. I don't think it will lead to
more violence, but they missed an opportunity to leave the
subject in the past and move forward."
