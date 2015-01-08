(Clarifies in paragraph 18 that some UK newspapers carried
images of Charlie Hebdo front pages)
By Ole Mikkelsen and Michael Holden
COPENHAGEN/LONDON Jan 8 Many European newspapers
republished cartoons from the French satirical weekly Charlie
Hebdo to protest against killings by Islamist militants seen as
an attack on freedom of expression and the continent's tradition
of visual satire.
But most front pages expressed solidarity with the 12
people, journalists and police, killed in Wednesday's attack by
publishing their own cartoons and editorials that veered away
from Charlie Hebdo's more provocative sketches mocking Islam.
The editorial stances highlighted differences over how
publishers respond to the shootings and raised questions over
whether many were already self-censoring for fear of causing
offence or, worse still, triggering an Islamist backlash.
In Denmark - where Jyllands Posten published several
cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad in 2005 igniting protests
across the Muslim world that killed least 50 - four newspapers
republished cartoons from the French newspaper.
But Jyllands Posten, whose staff have been under police
protection since their cartoon controversy, decided not to
publish the Charie Hebdo cartoons.
In Sweden, where artist Lars Vilks has lived under police
protection since his portrayal of the Prophet Mohammad as a dog
led to death threats, Expressen republished Charlie Hebdo's last
tweet mocking Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"For many it will be an obvious conclusion to keep a low
profile, cover up and avoid provoking strong emotions," said an
editorial in Denmark's Berlingske that published several of
Charlie Hebdo's cartoons. "But we must not duck, as we then are
going to give in to an unacceptable threat to culture."
The front page of Austria's Salzburger Nachrichten showed a
cartoon which consists of a black space with ink and a fountain
pen in one corner and this hand-written message:
"As a caricaturist I have been of the opinion up to now that
there was no topic that cannot be drawn. I have to admit that
the tragic incident which took place in Paris yesterday taught
me otherwise."
Satire, which often tests the limits of what a society will
accept in the name of free speech, has roots in Western culture
going back to 18th century French playwright Volataire and
beyond that to ancient Greece. Freedom to criticise the Roman
Catholic Church in France was seen as a major victory of the
French Revolution.
But it was the booming growth of the press in the 19th
century that made the political cartoon a weapon in the battle
of public opinion, with magazines such as Punch in Britain and
caricaturists such as Thomas Nast in the United States.
Norwegian poet Haavard Rem urged publication of Charlie
Hebdo cartoons in maintaining part of an important European
tradition.
"We lack a vision of history if we simply shut down a proud
tradition critical of religion and ideology which also includes
Chaplin's 'The Dictator' and Monty Python's 'Life of Brian'," he
wrote in Aftenposten, which published three Charlie Hebdo
cartoons over most of an inside page.
The "Life of Brian", satirising the origins and precepts of
christianity, provoked protests when it was first shown in 1975.
DEEP ROOTS IN WESTERN CULTURE
Charlie Hebdo courted controversy with satirical attacks on
political and religious leaders of all faiths and it published
numerous cartoons ridiculing the Prophet Mohammad. It also
ridiculed Christian and Jewish faiths.
Jihadists online repeatedly warned the weekly would pay for
its mockery. For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is
blasphemous and caricatures or other characterisations have
provoked protests across the Islamic world.
In France, the conservative daily Le Figaro printed its blue
masthead in black over the headline "Freedom assassinated" but
did not reprint any cartoons. Communist daily L'Humanite printed
a picture of the last cover of Charlie Hebdo. The Paris tabloid
Le Parisien's headline also printed some cartoons.
In Britain, some newspapers carried images of previous front
pages of Charlie Hebdo which featured the cartoons although not
prominently, and none were re-published in their own right.
"I felt a duty to readers, I felt a duty to the dead, I felt
a duty to journalism and I also felt a duty to my staff," Amol
Rajan, editor of the Independent, told BBC Radio. "And I think
it would have been too much of a risk to unilaterally decide in
Britain to be the only newspaper that went ahead and published."
Germany's national newspapers mostly printed images from the
videos of the gunmen on front pages but Berlin's regional
newspapers printed Charlie Hebdo covers.
Berlin's top-selling newspaper BZ, which has a circulation
of just under 130,000, dedicated its front page to reprints of
18 Charlie Hebdo covers - with the headline "Vive la liberte".
It included the caricature of Mohammad saying "100 lashes if you
don't laugh to death".
In Italy, leading daily Il Corriere della Sera dedicated one
page to six Charlie hebdo cartoons. Spanish conservative paper
La Razon reprinted Charlie's October cover on its front page, in
which Mohammad is seen on his knees at knife point, and
headlined the cartoon with "We are all Charlie Hebdo".
"If you start saying 'well we've got to censor ourselves
because we might upset murderers or potential murderers' then we
might as well just close down the media," Martin Rowson, a
cartoonist for Britain's Guardian newspaper, told Reuters.
(Added reporting by Alessandra Galloni in Rome, Alexandra
Hudson in Berlin, , Shadia Nasralla in Vienna, Johan Ahlander in
Stockholm and Alister Doyle in Oslo; Writing by Alistair
Scrutton; Editing by Alister Doyle and Ralph Boulton)