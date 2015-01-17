* Witnesses say several people injured on Saturday
By Abdoulaye Massalaki
NIAMEY, Jan 17 Stone-throwing demonstrators set
fire to churches and looted shops in Niger's capital Niamey on
Saturday, in the latest protest in France's former African
colonies at French newspaper Charlie Hebdo's cartoons of the
Prophet Mohammad.
A day after five people were killed in the majority Muslim
country in protests over the cartoons, demonstrators in Niamey
attacked a police station and burned at least two police cars
after authorities banned a meeting called by local Islamic
leaders.
Police fired teargas at gangs of youths, who responded by
throwing petrol bombs and erecting barricades of burning tyres.
Witnesses said several people were injured but an official toll
was not immediately available.
At least six churches were burned or looted. Calm returned
in the afternoon but Islamic associations have called a protest
march for Sunday.
"They offended our Prophet Mohammad, that's what we didn't
like," said Amadou Abdoul Ouahab, who took part in the
demonstration. "This is the reason why we have asked Muslims to
come, so that we can explain this to them, but the state
refused. That's why we're angry today."
Demonstrations were also reported in regional towns,
including Maradi, 600 km (375 miles) east of Niamey, where two
churches were burned. Another church and a residence of the
foreign minister were burned in the eastern town of Goure.
Niger's 17 million people are almost all Muslims, though its
government remains secular. With the influence of moderate Sufi
brotherhoods strong, Niger has avoided the armed Islamist
uprisings that have shaken neighbouring Nigeria and Mali, but in
recent years there have been a growing number of protests by
hardline Muslim associations over social issues.
Four Muslim preachers who had convened the meeting in Niamey
were arrested, police sources said. The French embassy warned
its citizens not to go out on the streets.
The death toll from Friday's clashes in Niger's second
largest city of Zinder rose to five after emergency services
discovered a burned body inside a Catholic Church.
Churches were burned, Christian homes looted and the French
cultural centre attacked during the violence in Zinder on
Friday, residents said.
A police officer and three civilians had already been
confirmed killed in the demonstrations, police sources said.
Peaceful marches took place after Friday prayers in the
capital cities of other West African countries, Mali, Senegal
and Mauritania, and in Algeria in North Africa, all former
French colonies. In Algiers, several police were injured in
clashes with protesters.
