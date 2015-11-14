UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS Nov 14 Attacks in Paris that killed more than 100 people violate all human and moral values, Qatar's foreign minister said in a statement.
"The state of Qatar, through its foreign minister, strongly condemns these heinous attacks that have struck the French capital causing so many victims," Khaled al-Attiyah said in a statement sent to Reuters by the embassy in Paris.
"These acts, which target stability and security in France are against all human and moral values," he added. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.