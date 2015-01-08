(adds details, background)
PARIS Jan 8 A police officer was wounded in a
shootout in southern Paris on Thursday, a police source told
Reuters, adding that it was unclear at this stage whether there
was any link to the killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine.
Television station iTELE said two police officers were lying
on the ground after the attack.
French police are carrying out manhunt for two brothers
suspected of killing 12 people on Wednesday at satirical
magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in a presumed Islamist militant
strike.
On Thursday, authorities released photos of the two French
nationals still at large, calling them "armed and dangerous."
Seven people have already been arrested in the ongoing
investigation, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.
