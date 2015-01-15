MADRID Jan 15 Spain's High Court on Thursday
opened an investigation into the time spent in Spain by French
supermarket gunman Amedy Coulibaly, his wife Hayat Boumeddiene
and a third party who could have aided the latter's escape into
Syria, the court said.
Coulibaly spent the weekend of Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 in Madrid
with his wife who later went to Syria via Turkey, state security
sources told La Vanguardia newspaper. He returned to France on
Jan. 2, accompanied by a third party, the paper said.
Spain's Interior Ministry declined to comment.
(Reporting By Raquel Castillo and Julien Toyer, Writing by
Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)