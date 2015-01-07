Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
MADRID Jan 7 Spain has raised the perceived security threat level after the attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo earlier on Wednesday, Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz told a news conference.
Fernandez Diaz said the measure was temporary and no additional threat was posed to Spain directly. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary: Editing by Robert Hetz)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.