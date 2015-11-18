MARSEILLES Nov 18 A teacher at a Jewish school
in the southern French city of Marseilles was stabbed on
Wednesday by three people professing support for Islamic State,
but his life was not in danger, prosecutors said.
Three people on two scooters, one of them wearing an Islamic
State t-shirt, approached the teacher in the street, Marseilles
prosecutor Brice Robin told Reuters.
Another showed a picture on his mobile telephone of Mohamed
Merah, a homegrown Islamist militant who killed seven people in
a series of attacks in southern France in 2012.
"The three people insulted, threatened and then stabbed
their victim in the arm and leg. They were interrupted by the
arrival of a car and fled," Robin added.
