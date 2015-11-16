PARIS Nov 16 French tourism-related and luxury stocks fell sharply early on Monday following the attacks in Paris on Friday, with hotel group Accor opening as much as 7 percent lower.

Aeroports de Paris, the operator of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports and Air France were each down about 5 percent while Eurotunnel was down 4.5 percent.

Luxury groups Hermes, LVMH and Kering , which get a large part of their sales from foreign tourists in Paris, were both down about 3 percent. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)