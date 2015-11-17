PARIS Nov 17 French investigators have
determined from video footage that there were three men in a car
used for the shootings at bars and restaurants in Paris on
Friday and that one unidentified additional man was now being
sought, two sources told Reuters.
"Three men were in the black Seat used to fire on the bar
terraces and restaurants," a judicial source said.
The source said that investigators were now sure that
alongside Salah Abdeslam, who is being sought by police, and his
brother Brahim who blew himself up at the scene, there was a
third man, whom they have yet to identify.
"He is therefore being sought," a second source close to the
investigation said.
