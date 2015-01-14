BEIRUT Jan 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
urged states fighting terrorism to share intelligence, saying
the policies of European governments were responsible for lethal
attacks by Islamist gunmen in France last week.
"There should be ... an exchange of information between the
countries concerned with fighting terrorism," Assad said in
excerpts of an interview with a Czech monthly magazine published
by state media on Wednesday.
Assad has been shunned by Western governments since the
Syrian crisis erupted in 2011. His government accuses both Arab
and Western states of backing armed Syrian opposition factions
viewed by Damascus as terrorist groups.
"We told the West: 'You cannot support terrorism and provide
a political umbrella for it because that will reflect on your
countries and nations,'" Assad said in the interview the
magazine, Literarni Noviny Newspaper.
