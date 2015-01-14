* Assad, shunned by West, calls for intelligence sharing
BEIRUT, Jan 14 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
urged states fighting terrorism to share intelligence, Syrian
state media reported on Wednesday, saying European policies were
responsible for attacks by Islamist gunmen in France last week.
Condemning the Paris attacks, Assad accused Western
policymakers of being short sighted - criticism of their policy
of support for the 2011 Syrian uprising that descended into an
insurgency dominated by hardline Islamist militants.
Around a third of Syria is now held by Islamic State, which
shares the hardline Sunni Islamist vision of the gunmen who
mounted last week's attacks in France.
Western states including France have rejected past offers
from the Syrian government to be part of the fight against the
Islamic State group that has been targeted by U.S.-led air
strikes in Syria since September.
"There should be ... an exchange of information between the
countries concerned with fighting terrorism," Assad said in
excerpts of an interview with a Czech monthly magazine published
by Syrian state media.
The Syrian government sees all armed opposition factions as
terrorist groups. Assad said his country had been suffering from
terrorism for four years. "We feel sympathy with the families of
those victims," he said, referring to the attacks in France.
"We told the West: 'You cannot support terrorism and provide
a political umbrella for it because that will reflect on your
countries and nations,'" Assad said in the interview the
magazine, Literarni Noviny Newspaper.
"We want to remind many in the West that we were talking
about these consequences since the start of the crisis in
Syria," he said.
The Syrian government said last week the attacks in France
showed the rising danger of the kind of Islamist militancy
espoused by the groups fighting in the Syrian conflict, which
the United Nations estimates has killed 200,000 people.
The Syrian government, which is backed by Russia and Iran,
had said it was ready to join international efforts to fight
Islamic State. But French President Francois Hollande said last
year Assad was no ally in that fight, echoing the U.S. position.
France has said it has provided weapons to non-jihadist
opposition groups in Syria.
Assad said European policies were "responsible for what
happened in our region and recently in France".
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Larry King and Dominic Evans)