VERSAILLES, France Nov 16 France will step up strikes in Syria where Friday's shootings and suicide bombings in Paris had been planned, President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

In an extraordinary address to both houses of parliament, Hollande called on the United Nations Security Council to rapidly issue a resolution against terrorism.

"In the mean time, France will intensify its operations in Syria," Hollande said, describing the country as "the biggest factory of terrorists the world has known". (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)