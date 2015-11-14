UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS Nov 14 France will pursue its intervention in Syria with the aim of striking Islamic State, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Saturday, after the group claimed responsibility for attacks that killed 129 people.
Valls told TF1 television the government also planned to extend a state of emergency imposed across France after Friday's attacks in and around Paris, giving authorities expanded resources to combat what he called "a very well organised" enemy. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.