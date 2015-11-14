PARIS Nov 14 France will pursue its intervention in Syria with the aim of striking Islamic State, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Saturday, after the group claimed responsibility for attacks that killed 129 people.

Valls told TF1 television the government also planned to extend a state of emergency imposed across France after Friday's attacks in and around Paris, giving authorities expanded resources to combat what he called "a very well organised" enemy. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Leigh Thomas)