PARIS Nov 17 French fighter jets conducted new strikes in Syria targeting a command centre and a recruitment centre for jihadists in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, a spokesman for France's military command told Reuters.

The strike, conducted overnight, included 10 fighter jets, which were launched from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

