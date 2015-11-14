LONDON Nov 14 > Paris attacks kill 127, Islamic State threatens France > Disbelief, panic as Paris struck a second time > Britain's Cameron calls crisis meeting, police to step up security > New York, other U.S. cities beef up security > American Airlines delays Paris flights; United operates as planned > World reacts in shock, solidarity after Paris attacks > U.S. Republican candidates react sternly to Paris attacks > Sports competitions in Paris region suspended in wake of attacks > California rock band's show cut short by attack on Paris venue > Amid chaos, Parisians offer refuge to strangers via Twitter