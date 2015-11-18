By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 18 Telegram, a mobile messaging
service that's been adopted as a promotional and recruitment
platform by Islamic State, said it was taking action to block
the channels being used by the group.
Berlin-based Telegram, created two years ago by the exiled
founder of Russia's most popular social network site, has caught
on in many corners of the globe as an ultra-secure way to
quickly upload and share videos, texts and voice messages. It
says it has 60 million active users.
Two months ago, a new public broadcast feature of Telegram
became the preferred method for Islamic State to broadcast news
and share videos of military victories or sermons, according to
security researchers. The group used Telegram to claim
responsibility for the Paris attacks, which left 129 people
dead, and the bombing of a Russian airliner over Egypt last
month, which killed 224.
In a statement published on its site Wednesday, Telegram
said it has been able to identify and block 78 ISIS-related
broadcast channels in 12 languages on its site.
"We were disturbed to learn that Telegram's public channels
were being used by ISIS to spread their propaganda," it said.
The company's statement appeared an hour after Reuters
published a piece detailing Islamic State's use of Telegram.
Alex Kassirer, a counter-terrorism analyst with the New
York-based private intelligence firm Flashpoint, said that IS
had begun using Telegram broadcast channels to send press
releases aimed at recruiting and inspiring followers.
Some of the dozens of channels set up had 10,000 followers
or more, said Rita Katz, director of Bethesda, Maryland.-based
extremist monitoring service SITE Intelligence Group. On
Wednesday afternoon some of those channels could not be
accessed, and a message was displayed saying they were no longer
available.
Unlike Twitter, which has shut down thousands of accounts
tied to Islamic State for violating company rules, until
Wednesday Telegram had appeared to let the jihadists operate
without fear of being turned off or traced, Katz said.
Telegram, which did not respond to requests for comment,
explicitly says on its site that it makes efforts to block
Islamic State, which is also known as ISIS.
The company statement stressed that shutting down ISIS
channels on the site was not taken to restrict free speech,
which it encourages.
"While we do block terrorist (e.g. ISIS-related) bots and
channels, we will not block anybody who peacefully expresses
alternative opinions," Telegram said of its actions.
TURBULENT HISTORY
Telegram was set up by the two brothers who founded
VKontakte, a Russian social networking site inspired by Facebook
that counts more than 100 million active users.
Pavel Durov, 31, the frontman, and his brother Nicolay, 34,
the technical talent, lost control of VKontakte to businessmen
with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014,
after battling the government over demands that it block Russian
opposition leaders and turn over information about Ukrainian
protesters.
The brothers left Russia and moved to Berlin to continue
running Telegram, which they fund themselves. The main appeal of
Telegram is that it allows users to send strongly encrypted
messages, for free, to any number of a user's phones, tablets or
computers.
The Durov brothers are inspired by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden's battle against widespread
Internet surveillance and their own run-ins with Russian
authorities, Pavel Durov said in an interview with the website
Mashable earlier this year.
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff in Singapore, Douglas
Busvine in New Delhi, Jim Finkle in Boston and Joseph Menn in
San Francisco.; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Martin Howell.)