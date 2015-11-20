A French policeman and a forensic expert enter a building as they work on the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 19, 2015 the day after a police raid to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Three people were killed in a police raid early Wednesday targetting the suspected mastermind of the Paris attacks, the prosecutors office said on Friday.

Police have already identified the mangled body of the supposed mastermind, Abdelhamid Abaaoud. The identification of the other two bodies, which included a woman, was still underway, prosecutors said in a statement. Officials have said from the start that there may have been a third person killed.

A handbag was found in the debris containing a passport in the name of Hasna Ait Boulahcen. A source said previously that a woman with that name may have blown herself up during the raid and may be a cousin of Abaaoud.

