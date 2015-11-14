PARIS Nov 14 A provisional toll from Paris attacks on Friday put the number of dead at 128 while another 99 were in critical condition, a source at the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Gunmen strapped with suicide bombs attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium at locations across Paris on Friday in a deadly rampage that a shaken President Francois Hollande called an unprecedented terrorist attack in France.

