ISTANBUL Jan 15 Prosecutors in Istanbul have
opened an investigation into Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet for
publishing excerpts from French satirical newspaper Charlie
Hebdo, Turkish television stations said on Thursday.
Cumhuriyet, a staunchly secular opposition newspaper,
printed parts of Charlie Hebdo in an insert on Wednesday, one of
five international editions of the satirical newspaper.
Muslim clerics in the Middle East have denounced last week's
attack on Charlie Hebdo but criticised the weekly for publishing
new cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in its first
issue after the killings.
