UNITED NATIONS Jan 7 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday voiced outrage at the "terrible terrorist attack" at the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam in which at least 12 people were killed.

He voiced "outrage at the despicable attack," which he described as a "horrendous, unjustifiable and cold-blooded crime."

"This horrific attack is meant to divide," Ban told reporters. "We must not fall into that trap." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)