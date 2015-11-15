Nov 14 In coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, U.S. Justice Department attorneys are working with French authorities to obtain further information that may be relevant to the Paris attacks, a Justice Department official said on Saturday.

Department officials have also been in touch with the French Ministries of Interior and Justice to offer our fullest cooperation, the official said.

"We also understand that several U.S. citizens were injured and at least one was killed in the attack. We are taking all appropriate steps in this regard, and our Office of Justice for Victims of Overseas Terrorism is supporting the U.S. government's assistance to the victims and their families through the State Department and FBI," the official said in a statement from the department.

On Friday night, several sites around Paris were targeted in a coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers in what the Paris public prosecutor said killed at least 129 people and wounded more than 350, of whom nearly 100 remain in critical condition. Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for the attacks. (Reporting by Bernard Orr; Editing by Diane Craft)