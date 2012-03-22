* Listing meant Merah considered threat to aircraft
WASHINGTON, March 22 The French Islamist gunman
suspected of murdering seven people who was killed in a shootout
with police on Thursday was on a "no-fly" list maintained by
U.S. authorities, U.S. officials said.
Mohammed Merah was placed on the list some time ago, two
officials said, but they would not disclose precisely when.
A source familiar with the listing process said that to have
been put on the "no-fly" list, Merah would have had to have been
assessed by U.S. security officials as being capable of bringing
down an airplane in flight.
The "no-fly" list is the most restrictive blacklist used by
U.S. authorities to prevent would-be passengers flying around or
to and from the United States. It is maintained by the Terrorist
Screening Center (TSC), a unit run by the FBI that uses
information supplied by numerous government agencies.
Merah, suspected of shooting three French paratroopers,
three young children and a rabbi, was killed during an exchange
of gunfire with police who besieged his apartment in the French
city of Toulouse.
U.S. and French authorities said Merah, who was of Algerian
origin, had traveled to Afghanistan around 2010 to obtain
training from Islamic militants. He had spent time with
militants along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border before being
captured and returned to France.
At some point after his capture, two other U.S. officials
said, Merah was held in custody by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
The officials declined to give details of how and when this
occurred and what happened to him next.
French authorities said he traveled to Afghanistan again
more recently, but returned to France on his own after
contracting hepatitis.
The U.S. officials also declined to say whether Merah's name
was put on the "no-fly" list based solely on information
collected by U.S. agencies or whether France provided the United
States with information.
The "no-fly" list used to be limited to about 4,000 names of
individuals deemed to pose a direct threat if allowed aboard an
aircraft. The TSC also maintained a larger "selectee" list,
composed of people supposed to receive extra pre-flight security
screening if they show up at an airport.
The rules for compiling these lists were revised after the
Christmas Day 2009 incident in which Umar Omar Farouk
Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian militant who had been in contact with
militants in Yemen, tried to blow up a Detroit-bound airliner
with a bomb hidden in his underpants.
U.S. agencies had accumulated intelligence indicating
possible threats emanating from Yemen, and the U.S. Embassy in
Nigeria had also received a warning from Abdulmutallab's father
expressing concern about his son's involvement with militants.
But while information about Abdulmutallab had been entered
in TIDE, a database of about 550,000 militant suspects
maintained by the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, his
name was never put on the "no-fly" or "selectee" lists.
The fact Abdulmutallab was allowed on a U.S.-bound flight
even though U.S. agencies had intelligence traces linking him to
militants led to investigations by the White House and Congress
and changes in transportation watch-listing systems.
