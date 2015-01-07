(Adds additional information and quotes)

WASHINGTON Jan 7 U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday condemned the deadly shooting at a magazine office in Paris on Wednesday, calling it a terrorist attack against its ally, France.

Obama offered U.S. assistance after the attack that killed at least 12 people at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, including two police officers. The gunmen have not been apprehended.

"We are in touch with French officials and I have directed my administration to provide any assistance needed to help bring these terrorists to justice," Obama said in a statement.

"France is America's oldest ally, and has stood shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the fight against terrorists who threaten our shared security and the world," Obama said.

"Time and again, the French people have stood up for the universal values that generations of our people have defended. France, and the great city of Paris where this outrageous attack took place, offer the world a timeless example that will endure well beyond the hateful vision of these killers," he said.

The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the events in Paris and is in contact with security officials there, a DHS official said on Wednesday. The official said the department continually evaluates the level of protection at federal facilities but did not say that has been changed. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Susan Heavey)