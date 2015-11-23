GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
WASHINGTON Nov 23 The White House said on Monday that the United States is committed to helping with the Belgian investigation into Islamic State militants after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.
The White House said it believes there is more that its European partners can do to improve the quality and quantity of information they share with each other, and with the United States, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.