TOULOUSE, France, March 22 A 23-year-old gunman
suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the
name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of
bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday.
"At the moment when a video probe was sent into the
bathroom, the killer came out of the bathroom, firing with
extreme violence," Interior Minister Claude Gueant said, adding
that Merah was firing several guns at once.
"In the end, Mohamed Merah jumped from the window with his
gun in his hand, continuing to fire. He was found dead on the
ground," he told reporters at the scene. Two police commandos
were wounded.
Special forces entered the five-storey building in a suburb
of Toulouse after besieging Merah since early on Wednesday.
Gueant said earlier police hoped to capture Merah, who had
confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as
well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive.
President Nicolas Sarkozy, whose already slim chances of
beating off a Socialist challenger in next month's presidential
election may be affected by his handling of the crisis, has
vowed justice will be done and urged people not to seek revenge.
Early on Thursday, the first opinion poll since the school
shooting showed Sarkozy would narrowly beat Socialist Francois
Hollande in the first-round vote. But Hollande
was seen at eight percentage points ahead in the second round.
There had been a long silence overnight from Merah, who said
he wanted to avenge the deaths of Palestinian children and
French army involvement in Afghanistan.
"Despite renewed efforts all through the night to
reestablish contact by voice and radio, there has been no
contact, no showing from him," Gueant said.
A police source said that the lack of activity picked up by
night vision goggles could merely mean that Merah was merely
asleep but time was pressing to investigate. "At some point soon
we'll have to go in and see," the source said.
Merah, a French citizen of Algerian origin who had been
under intelligence surveillance for years, shot at police as
they closed in on him in the early hours of Wednesday and later
boasted to negotiators that he had brought France to its knees.
He said his only regret was not having been able to carry
out more killings.
