* Shot to head kills gunmen as he scrambles from window
* Police blast apartment with explosions all night
* Two police commandos wounded in shootout
(Adds details from prosecutor)
By John Irish and Nicholas Vinocur
TOULOUSE, France, March 22 A 23-year-old gunman
who said al Qaeda inspired him to kill seven people in France
died in a hail of bullets on Thursday as he scrambled out of a
ground-floor window during a gunbattle with elite police
commandos.
Mohamed Merah, a Frenchman of Algerian origin, died from a
gunshot wound to his head at the end of a 30-hour standoff with
police at his apartment in southern France and after confessing
to killing three soldiers, three Jewish children and a rabbi.
He was firing frantically at police from a Colt 45 pistol as
he climbed through his apartment window onto a verandah and
toppled to the ground some 5 feet (1.5 metres) below, in a
suburb of the city of Toulouse, according to prosecutors and
police.
Two police commandos were injured in the operation - a
dramatic climax to a siege which riveted the world after the
killings shook France a month before a presidential election.
"At the moment when a video probe was sent into the
bathroom, the killer came out of the bathroom, firing with
extreme violence," Interior Minister Claude Gueant told
reporters at the scene.
"In the end, Mohamed Merah jumped from the window with his
gun in his hand, continuing to fire. He was found dead on the
ground."
Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said Merah had taken refuge
in his bathroom, wearing a bullet-proof vest under his
traditional black djellaba robe, as elite police blasted his
flat through the night with flash grenades.
Police investigators were working to establish whether Merah
had worked alone or with accomplices, Molins said, adding that
Merah had filmed his three shooting attacks with a camera hung
from his body and had indicated that he had posted clips online.
The most disturbing image of the attacks showed him
grabbing a young girl at a Jewish school on Monday by the hair
and shooting her in the head before escaping on a scooter.
The killings have raised questions about whether there were
intelligence failures, what the attacks mean for social cohesion
and race relations in France and how the aftermath will affect
President Nicolas Sarkozy's slim chances of re-election.
Sarkozy called Merah's killings terrorist attacks and
announced a crackdown on people following extremist websites.
"From now on, any person who habitually consults websites
that advocate terrorism or that call for hate and violence will
be punished," he said in a statement. "France will not tolerate
ideological indoctrination on its soil."
Elite RAID commandos had been in a standoff since the early
hours of Wednesday with Merah, periodically firing shots or
deploying small explosives until mid-morning on Thursday to try
and tire out the gunman so he could be captured.
Surrounded by some 300 police, Merah had been silent and
motionless for 12 hours when the commandos opted to go inside.
Initially, he had fired through his front door at police
when they swooped on his flat on Wednesday morning, but later he
negotiated with police, promising to give himself up and saying
he did not want to die.
By late Wednesday evening, he changed tack again, telling
negotiators he wanted to die "like a Mujahideen", weapon in
hand, and would not go to prison, Molins said.
"If it's me (who dies), too bad, I will go to paradise. If
it's you, too bad for you," Molins quoted Merah as saying.
IF YOU KILL MY BROTHERS
Merah told negotiators he was trained by al Qaeda in
Pakistan and killed three soldiers last week and four people at
a Jewish school on Monday to avenge the deaths of Palestinian
children and because of French army involvement in Afghanistan.
In his video recording of his shooting of the soldiers,
Merah cried: "If you kill my brothers, I kill you", Molins said.
Merah had staked out the first soldier he killed after
replying to an advert about a scooter, investigators said on
Wednesday, and had identified another soldier and two police
officers he wanted to kill.
His use of his mother's computer to lure his first victim, a
French soldier of North African heritage like himself, gave
police a vital clue, but not in time to prevent the other
killings, even though he had taken the scooter to a mechanic for
a respray before the final attack on Monday.
Sarkozy's handling of the crisis could well impact an
election race where for months he has lagged behind Socialist
challenger Francois Hollande in opinion polls.
Early on Thursday, the first opinion poll since the school
shooting showed Sarkozy two points ahead of Hollande in the
first-round vote on April 22, although Hollande still led by
eight points for a May 6 runoff.
Three years of economic gloom, and a personal style many see
as brash and impulsive, have made Sarkozy highly unpopular in
France, but his proven strong hand in a crisis gives him an edge
over a rival who has no ministerial experience.
Sarkozy said an inquiry would be launched into whether
French prisons were being used to propagate extremism and urged
people not to seek revenge for acts he described as terrorism.
Merah has a police record for several minor offences, some
involving violence, and was on the radar of French intelligence,
but Gueant has said there was no evidence he had been planning
radical murders.
The MEMRI Middle East think tank said he may belong to a
French al Qaeda branch called Fursan Al-Izza, ideologically
aligned with a movement to Islamise Western states by
implementing sharia law, but Gueant said there was no evidence
he formally belonged to any fundamentalist group.
Friends spoke of him as an amateur soccer player, not
outwardly religious and fond of night clubs.
Merah, who had a weapons cache in his flat that included an
Uzi and Kalashnikov assault rifle, boasted to police negotiators
that he had brought France to its knees, and that his only
regret was not having been able to carry out more killings.
French commandos had detonated three explosions just before
midnight on Wednesday, flattening the main door of the building
and blowing a hole in the wall, after it became clear Merah did
not mean to keep a promise to turn himself in.
They continued to fire shots roughly every hour, and stepped
up the pace from dawn with flash grenades.
"These were moves to intimidate the gunman who seems to have
changed his mind and does not want to surrender," said interior
ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet.
He was tracked down after a no-holds-barred manhunt in
France, during which presidential candidates suspended their
campaigning.
Immigration and Islam have been major campaign themes after
Sarkozy tried to win over supporters of Le Pen, who accused the
government of underestimating the threat from fundamentalism.
Leaders of the Jewish and Muslim communities have called for
calm, pointing out the gunman was a lone extremist.
On Thursday, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen accused
Sarkozy's government of surrendering swathes of often
impoverished suburban districts to Islamic fanatics, demanding
that the last month of pre-election debate put the focus back on
failing security.
(Additional reporting by Jean Decotte in Toulouse and Daniel
Flynn, Geert de Clercq and Alexandria Sage in Paris; Writing by
Catherine Bremer; editing by Philippa Fletcher)