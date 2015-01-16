WASHINGTON Jan 16 President Barack Obama said on Friday the United States stands with all partners dealing with the scourge of terrorism and will do all it can to help France seek justice after the deadly Paris attacks.

"We will do everything in our power to help France seek the justice that is needed," Obama said at a news conference.

