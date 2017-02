PARIS Aug 8 French market regulator AMF has no current plans to follow its Greek counterpart in implementing a ban on short-selling, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The AMF decided that at this stage, the situation on the French stock markets did not make it necessary to implement a short-selling ban," the spokeswoman said.

She added that European market regulators were coordinating their actions under the aegis of the European Securities and Markets Authority.

(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)