* Analysts see improved market sentiment behind the move
* Expect lifting to add to liquidity
(Adds Belgium lifting its ban)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Feb 13 A ban by France and Belgium
on short-selling shares in certain financial institutions has
been lifted, market regulators said on Monday.
Analysts said an improvement in market sentiment was
probably behind the removal of the bans which should bring added
liquidity to trading.
Some French financial stocks have posted rebounds of 20-40
percent so far this year on the back of unprecedented cheap
funding from the European Central Bank.
In France the ban was introduced on Aug. 11 alongside
several European countries after fears of a major funding crunch
hammered French bank shares.
"The measure banning any net short position ... on a list of
specific French financial stocks ended on Feb. 11," the AMF
regulator said in a statement, adding that a new regime of
disclosing short positions had been introduced.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on
Monday the ban was lifted but the AMF did not issue a statement
until 1215 GMT, leaving some traders confused. One Paris-based
trader had described the situation as being a "grey zone".
In Belgium, market regulator the FSMA lifted its ban on the
covered short selling of KBC, KBC Ancora,
Dexia SA, and Ageas, although a ban on the
naked short selling of these stocks remains in place.
The French finance ministry and the French treasury were not
immediately available for comment.
An indefinite ban on short-selling in Spain is still in
place and in Italy curbs have been extended until Feb. 24.
The 10 French institutions covered by the ban were BNP
Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole
, Natixis, AXA, April,
CNP, Credit Mutuel-CIC, Scor and
Euler Hermes.
Shares of BNP were down 1.33 percent and SocGen down 2.02
percent, underperforming a 1.1 percent higher STOXX Europe 600
bank index.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris, Ben Deighton in
Brussels, Fiona Ortiz in Madrid and Francesco Canepa in London;
Editing by David Cowell)