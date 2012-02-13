PARIS Feb 13 France's short-selling ban
on the shares of 10 financial institutions expired on the
weekend against a backdrop of improved market sentiment and has
not been extended, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
The ban - introduced on Aug. 11 after fears of a major
funding crunch hammered French bank shares - was extended for
three months on Nov. 10, giving an expiry date of Feb. 10.
The lifting of the ban should bring added liquidity to
French financial stocks, some of which have enjoyed a 20-40
percent rebound so far this year, analysts said.
The AMF market regulator, the French finance ministry and
the French treasury were not immediately available for comment.
The 10 institutions are: BNP Paribas, Societe
Generale, Credit Agricole, Natixis
, AXA, April, CNP, Credit
Mutuel-CIC, Scor and Euler Hermes
.
Shares of BNP and SocGen were down 1 percent and 1.3 percent
respectively, underperforming a 0.7 percent higher STOXX Europe
600 bank index.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)