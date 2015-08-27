PARIS Aug 27 French start-up Sigfox, which builds Internet communications networks for anything from electricity meters to washing machines, could go public next year to fuel its international expansion, the company's chief executive said.

Ludovic Le Moan said that the Toulouse-based business is also considering a fundraising round of up to $300 million ahead of a stock market listing, depending on its needs. It would be the fourth fundraising exercise since the company was founded in 2010, but Le Moan declined to comment on the implied valuation.

Sigfox builds low-energy, low-cost wireless networks to connect objects such as home appliances, security systems, wind turbines and oil platforms, providing the infrastructure that enables the so-called Internet of Things.

Such objects emit small amounts of data at a time and need to be on constantly. Sigfox argues that its technology is better suited to this than existing mobile networks run by telecom operators because it is cheaper and more energy efficient.

Others are working on similar technology, with another French start-up Actility raising $25 million in June.

In February Sigfox raised $115 million from seven heavyweight investors, including Spain's Telefonica, NTT Docomo Ventures, SK Telecom, French utility Engie, Air Liquide and hedge fund Elliott Management.

Samsung Electronics also backed Sigfox in June and is working with it on research and development projects.

"We are expecting to do an IPO sometime in 2017 and could do another fund-raising before then as an intermediary step based on the strategic decisions we make," Le Moan said.

Sigfox has built its networks in three additional countries since February, taking its total to 11 countries at this stage, Le Moan said. The company has a goal to roll out networks to 60 countries by 2020.

It now covers France, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain and has been building in the United States, Latin America and Asia. (Editing by David Goodman)