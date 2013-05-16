LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The scheme that French banks are
working on to help boost SME funding will fuse technology from
different, and often opposed corners of the capital markets.
Banks will be able to obtain loans from a securitisation
SPV, incorporated under the French Fonds Commun de Titrisation
(FCT) rules, with each member bank having a separate
Compartment, or individually segregated issuing vehicle.
But the FCT will use elements of the French SFH (societies
de financement de l'habitat) covered bond law to take security
over each bank's assets, though this was originally developed to
fund mortgages.
Banks taking part in the scheme, which is believed to cover
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Natixis, and Societe Generale at
least, will retain SME loans on their balance sheet, but will
borrow secured loans from the SPV using them as security.
The SPV will fund the loans by issuing bonds, which will be
eligible collateral at the Banque de France or, hopefully,
accepted in the private market as high quality collateral. The
bonds will not be rated at first, as the Banque de France will
not require it, but may eventually obtain a rating.
If individual banks default, the SPV takes over the SME
assets, transferring them to the Compartment using the legal
framework of the covered bond law.
The difference from both securitisation and covered bonds is
in how the new bonds will be credit enhanced. In a
securitisation, subordinated bonds would be issued from the same
Compartment as the senior bonds.
These junior bonds would take losses before the senior
notes, protecting them. Meanwhile in a covered bond, a bank
commits to adding more collateral to the pool than it has bonds
secured on it - the same idea as credit enhancement, but in
reverse.
For the new scheme, credit enhancement will come at an
individual asset level. Banks will use the Bank of France's
existing SME valuation model, originally developed to repo whole
loan portfolios, to haircut individual loans before they are
used as security.
Although the proposals will see all the institutions
financed under the umbrella of the same FCT, the Compartment
structure means recourse goes directly to each individual
institution.
This means it is similar, but not identical to how Caisse de
Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH) funds French mortgages.
In CRH, French banks share the equity and take loans from
the issuance vehicle in proportion to the mortgage assets they
pledge to it.
CRH funds the loans to the banks using covered bonds, which
are duration matched. CRH, and bond investors, do have recourse
to the underlying assets, but the mortgages of all the member
institutions are pooled.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre)