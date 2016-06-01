PARIS, June 1 The French government is determined to find a solution to ease the debt burden of the SCNF state railway and will present possible solutions to parliament in August, a letter sent by the transport minister to a trade union showed.

SNCF's debt reached 50 billion euros at the end of 2015, including close to 43 billion euros tied to infrastructure costs.

In the letter seen by Reuters, Alain Vidalies told SNCF's second largest union, the UNSA, the government was "determined to give the French rail system the means to ensure its future within the framework of an effort shared by all parties".

The move comes as striking rail workers halted about half of French train services on Wednesday in a dispute over working time as a standoff between the militant CGT union and the Socialist government over a proposed labour reform escalated.

The government has pulled out its chequebook to settle a series of sectoral disputes this week in an effort to prevent them coalescing into a nationwide protest movement ahead of next week's start of the Euro soccer tournament.

The letter said the government would give parliament a report in August on "possible solutions to address the historic debt and the financial expenses weighing on the SNCF group".

According to a source close to the talks, these solutions could entail the French state taking on about 1 billion euros in interest paid by SNCF, the state taking part of the SNCF debt or a moratorium. (Reporting by Emmanue Jarry; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams)