PARIS Feb 7 Ligue 1 Stade Rennes qualified for the French Cup quarter-finals by defeating Evian Thonon Gaillard 3-2 in the only game played on Tuesday after three other matches were postponed because of bad weather.

Rennes took the lead after 21 minutes when Jires Kembo took a free-kick from the left and bent the ball into the net. The home side seemed set for an easy win when Julien Feret and Yacine Brahimi both netted from outside the box in the 54th and 68th minutes.

However, Evian hit back with a Kevin Berigaud penalty and a Sidney Govou goal five minutes later. They could have forced the match into extra time but a Cedric Barbosa shot struck the woodwork with two minutes to go.

Three other games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to the freezing conditions.

The tie between amateurs Bourg-Peronnas and Marseille and the Ligue 1 clash between Dijon and Paris St Germain will take place on Feb. 15. Orleans will travel to Quevilly on Feb. 21 for a fourth-tier clash.

