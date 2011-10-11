* Hollande, Aubry shun pressure from hardliner

* Anti-globalisation Montebourg plays kingmaker

* Finalists face off on TV on Wednesday, ballot on Sunday

By Brian Love

PARIS, Oct 11 France's two Socialist frontrunners to unseat Nicolas Sarkozy as president of France sought to convince voters on Tuesday that they could assuage fears of globalisation without surrendering to the demands of a popular hardliner.

Days from a vote that will decide which of them runs in the April presidential election, Socialist Party favourite Francois Hollande and runoff rival Martine Aubry vowed to stand firm as pressure mounted on them to adopt harder left-wing positions.

The pressure comes from Arnaud Montebourg, who was knocked out of a first-round primary contest on Sunday but secured a surprisingly big 17 percent of votes, putting him in third place, after proposing that France bring greedy banks to heel and row back on free trade with the likes of China.

Hollande, considered a moderate left-winger, said he had never compromised on principles as leader of the Socialist Party for 11 years and had no intention of doing a zig-zag now.

"I was never the fly that hovers around pots of jam to see which looks tastiest," he told France Info radio. "I won't take any lessons from anybody on my position."

He studiously avoided mentioning Montebourg, a 48-year-old lawyer who seems determined to leverage his considerable first-round success and play the role of kingmaker in the few days left before the decider vote in round two on Sunday.

Hollande, who has for months led opinion polls to challenge Sarkozy for the left and was even seen as possibly able to win the Socialist primary in one round, is looking less of a shoo-in since Montebourg's high score.

With 39 percent against Aubry's 31 percent, Hollande secured a narrower lead than expected, and the more markedly left-wing Aubry could more easily win backing from those who voted for Montebourg in the first round.

Aubry, a onetime labour minister and daughter of former European Commission president Jacques Delors, also took an uncompromising line on Tuesday. "I only propose what I believe in, so I won't be changing," she told France 2 television.

Aubry and Hollande will face off in a final television debate on Wednesday evening ahead of Sunday's decisive vote.

Hoping to capitalise on his success, Montebourg has said he will be taking his time before deciding whether to advise his backers to vote for either Hollande or Aubry.

While more moderate than Montebourg, who wants the state to take partial control of banks, Hollande and Aubry both say free trade rules should be adapted to make sure other states do not carve out an edge from poor labour and environmental standards.

The Socialists' election manifesto also supports a split between the retail and investment activities of banks. (Additional reporting by John Irish; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Heinrich)