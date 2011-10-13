* Hollande favourite to win primary final on Oct. 16
* Banks were encouraged to hold sovereign bonds
* Hollande pressed to accommodate hardliners
PARIS, Oct 13 French presidential hopeful
Francois Hollande, under pressure to accommodate hardliners
ahead of a Socialist Party primary vote, said on Thursday that
banks should pay for reckless investment in Greece.
Hollande, who is favourite to win a primary election on
October 16 and run for the Socialists in April's presidential
election, toughened his stance towards the financial sector for
the second time in less than 24 hours.
"These banks that lent to Greece must take the losses, as
they were not careful," Hollande, who like runoff rival Martine
Aubry, hopes to be the first left-wing president in 17 years,
told Europe 1 radio.
France and its euro zone partners are struggling to contain
a debt market crisis and produce credible plans to backstop
banks rattled by investor fears that Greece could default on
some of the huge debts contracted by Athens over the years.
Banks hold huge amounts of government debt, typically mostly
from their own country, and after the 2007/08 financial crisis
regulators often encouraged them to hold more sovereign bonds as
they were regarded as highly liquid and risk-free.
Banks were also encouraged not to sell sovereign bonds when
worries emerged, and Deutsche Bank's CEO said an obligation to
retain Greek bonds had cost it 400 million euros this year.
The country's conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is
expected to announce later this year that he will seek
re-election, consistently lags both Hollande and Aubry in
surveys of voter intentions.
Valerie Pecresse, a budget minister and spokeswoman for
Sarkozy's government, said on Monday that French banks were
solid but that the financial market crisis was making life more
difficult.
Governments should only be involved in bank recapitalisation
if private capital could not be secured, she added.
In a Wednesday night television duel with Aubry, Hollande
ramped up the rhetoric, signalling that taxpayers should not be
forced to pay the bill for the misadventures of the financial
industry.
"Banks that made a profit will have to fund banks that make
a loss," said Hollande, who is generally regarded as a moderate
left-winger and somewhat less old-school Socialist than former
labour minister Aubry.
Hollande finished first out of six contenders in the first
round of the Socialist primary last Sunday, taking 39 percent of
the vote to Aubry's 30 percent. Two opinion polls since then
have pointed to a narrower lead.
Both finalists have been forced to contend with an
unexpectedly large 17 percent score by Arnaud Montebourg, whose
anti-globalisation agenda has been catapulted to centre-stage as
the decider vote in the primary looms.
Montebourg, knocked out in the first round, did not plan to
tell his supporters who to vote for in the second round, his
spokesman Gerard Guibert said.
But he might make his personal choice between the runoff
candidates known before Sunday, Guibert added.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Additional reporting from Steve
Slater in London; Editing by Andrew Heavens)