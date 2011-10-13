* Hollande favourite to win Socialist primary run-off on Oct. 16

* Banks were encouraged to hold sovereign bonds

* Hollande pressed to accommodate leftwingers to secure support (Adds opinion poll and Hollande letter to Montebourg)

PARIS, Oct 13 French presidential hopeful Francois Hollande, under pressure to accommodate more radical left-wingers ahead of a Socialist Party primary vote, said on Thursday that banks should pay for reckless investment in Greece.

Hollande, who is favourite to win the primary election runoff on Oct. 16 and run for the Socialists in April's presidential election, toughened his stance towards the financial sector for the second time in less than 24 hours.

"These banks that lent to Greece must take the losses, as they were not careful," Hollande told Europe 1 radio.

Hollande and his runoff rival Martine Aubry are both hoping to be France's first left-wing president in 17 years,.

France and its euro zone partners are struggling to contain a debt market crisis and produce credible plans to shore up banks rattled by investor fears that Greece could default on some of its debt mountain.

Banks hold huge amounts of government debt, typically mostly from their own country, and after the 2007/08 financial crisis regulators often encouraged them to hold more sovereign bonds as they were regarded as highly liquid and risk-free.

Banks were also encouraged not to sell sovereign bonds when worries emerged. Deutsche Bank's CEO said an obligation to retain Greek bonds had cost it 400 million euros this year.

France's conservative president, Nicolas Sarkozy, who is expected to announce within weeks that he will seek re-election, consistently lags both Hollande and Aubry in opinion polls.

Valerie Pecresse, a budget minister and spokeswoman for Sarkozy's government, said on Monday that French banks were solid but that the financial crisis was making life difficult.

She said governments should only be involved in bank recapitalisation if private capital could not be secured.

In a televised debate with Aubry on Wednesday, Hollande ramped up his rhetoric, signalling that taxpayers should not be forced to pay for the misadventures of the financial industry.

"Banks that made a profit will have to fund banks that make a loss," said Hollande, who is generally regarded as a moderate left-winger and somewhat less old-school Socialist than former labour minister Aubry.

Hollande was first out of six contenders in the first round of the Socialist primary on Sunday, taking 39 percent to Aubry's 30. Opinion polls since then suggest his lead is shrinking.

The latest survey, published on Thursday, gave Hollande 53 percent of the vote in the runoff, against 47 percent for Aubry.

Both finalists have been forced to contend with Arnaud Montebourg, whose 17 percent score in the first round catapulted his anti-globalisation agenda to centre-stage in the campaign.

Montebourg's spokesman Gerard Guibert said Montebourg did not plan to tell his supporters who to vote for in the second round, but might make his personal choice known before Sunday.

Hollande sent Montebourg an open letter stressing the similarities in their financial policies, and agreeing that France needed to take back control of the financial system.

"Like you, I believe it is those who are responsible for the current crisis, the banks and the financial system, who should suffer the consequences, not the taxpayers," he wrote. (Reporting By Brian Love; Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)