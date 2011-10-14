PARIS Oct 14 French Socialist Francois Hollande, competing in a primary ballot to pick a presidential election candidate on Sunday, got a potentially significant boost when anti-globalisation candidate Arnaud Montebourg announced he would back him rather than rival Martine Aubry.

Montebourg was eliminated in the first round of the primary but scored an unexpectedly big 17 percent of the vote, forcing his anti-globalisation proposal to the top of the agenda as the two finalists sought to appeal to voters who had initially backed Montebourg.

Montebourg announced his decision in an interview published on the website of Le Monde newspaper, saying it was a personal choice and not an instruction to people who had backed him in the opening round of the primary contest last Sunday.

(Reporting By Brian Love)