By Brian Love

PARIS Oct 14 Francois Hollande received a boost on Friday to his campaign for the Socialist nomination in France's 2012 presidential election, winning the backing of a leftist who rails against banks and globalisation.

The endorsement by Arnaud Montebourg, a 48-year-old lawyer who scored 17 percent in the first ballot, seemed likely to give Hollande the edge over rival Martine Aubry in Sunday's primary election runoff.

In an interview with Le Monde, Montebourg said that while he saw little difference in the two finalists' views: "I want to help the left win the battle against Nicolas Sarkozy."

Hollande, seen as more centre-left, won 39 percent of the first-round primary vote last Sunday, versus 30 percent for Aubry, who is often labelled as a more old-school Socialist.

Montebourg and three other contenders were eliminated after Sunday's first round. All of them have now sided with Hollande, who has toughened his criticism of banks and globalisation in recent days.

The standard bearer of "deglobalisation" and state control over banks said it was purely a personal decision to vote for Hollande and he was not giving an instruction to his supporters.

Conservative Sarkozy is widely expected to seek re-election but opinion polls consistently show him trailing either Hollande or Aubry, who would be the first Socialist president in 17 years.

In a statement on Thursday, Hollande endorsed some of Montebourg's ideas, saying banks should be made to pay more to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis and governments should be given veto power in banks that rely on public support, notably over pay and some types of investment.

Market activities such as "short-selling" -- where a trader can sell shares he does not own then buying them back at a profit -- should be banned as well, he said.

An early October poll gave Hollande 32 percent of the first-round vote in the April-May 2012 presidential election, with Sarkozy coming second with 21 percent.

Hollande, a former Socialist party boss, has never held government office.

Aubry, a one-time labour minister and daughter of former European Commission President Jacques Delors, has campaigned on her experience and tougher character, depicting Hollande as a "soft left" vacillator.

The four candidates who backed Hollande after being knocked out of the contest -- including Segolene Royal, his former companion and mother of his four children -- drew close to 30 percent of the first-round vote.

More than 2.6 million people voted in the first round of the Socialist primary, in which anyone who paid one euro and proclaimed allegiance to left-wing values could participate.

The presidential election takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6, and will be followed by parliamentary elections in June, with polls consistently suggesting voters are keen for a change after five years of Sarkozy.

Hollande also said on Friday that former IMF boss Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who was planning for run president until he was arrested on charges, now dropped, of attempting to rape a New York hotel maid, would not get a cabinet post if he won.

"There are rules and principles. Dominique Strauss-Kahn will not enter a government of my making," Hollande told RMC radio.

Socialist Strauss-Kahn was runaway favourite to be the next president until his arrest in mid-May ended his ambitions. (Writing by Brian Love; Additional reporting by Yves Clarisse)