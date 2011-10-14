(Repeats to add dropped word 'said' in third paragraph)
By Brian Love
PARIS Oct 14 Francois Hollande received a boost
on Friday to his campaign for the Socialist nomination in
France's 2012 presidential election, winning the backing of a
leftist who rails against banks and globalisation.
The endorsement by Arnaud Montebourg, a 48-year-old lawyer
who scored 17 percent in the first ballot, seemed likely to give
Hollande the edge over rival Martine Aubry in Sunday's primary
election runoff.
In an interview with Le Monde, Montebourg said that while he
saw little difference in the two finalists' views: "I want to
help the left win the battle against Nicolas Sarkozy."
Hollande, seen as more centre-left, won 39 percent of the
first-round primary vote last Sunday, versus 30 percent for
Aubry, who is often labelled as a more old-school Socialist.
Montebourg and three other contenders were eliminated after
Sunday's first round. All of them have now sided with Hollande,
who has toughened his criticism of banks and globalisation in
recent days.
The standard bearer of "deglobalisation" and state control
over banks said it was purely a personal decision to vote for
Hollande and he was not giving an instruction to his supporters.
Conservative Sarkozy is widely expected to seek re-election
but opinion polls consistently show him trailing either Hollande
or Aubry, who would be the first Socialist president in 17
years.
In a statement on Thursday, Hollande endorsed some of
Montebourg's ideas, saying banks should be made to pay more to
help resolve the euro zone debt crisis and governments should be
given veto power in banks that rely on public support, notably
over pay and some types of investment.
Market activities such as "short-selling" -- where a trader
can sell shares he does not own then buying them back at a
profit -- should be banned as well, he said.
An early October poll gave Hollande 32 percent of the
first-round vote in the April-May 2012 presidential election,
with Sarkozy coming second with 21 percent.
Hollande, a former Socialist party boss, has never held
government office.
Aubry, a one-time labour minister and daughter of former
European Commission President Jacques Delors, has campaigned on
her experience and tougher character, depicting Hollande as a
"soft left" vacillator.
The four candidates who backed Hollande after being knocked
out of the contest -- including Segolene Royal, his former
companion and mother of his four children -- drew close to 30
percent of the first-round vote.
More than 2.6 million people voted in the first round of the
Socialist primary, in which anyone who paid one euro and
proclaimed allegiance to left-wing values could participate.
The presidential election takes place in two rounds on April
22 and May 6, and will be followed by parliamentary elections in
June, with polls consistently suggesting voters are keen for a
change after five years of Sarkozy.
Hollande also said on Friday that former IMF boss Dominique
Strauss-Kahn, who was planning for run president until he was
arrested on charges, now dropped, of attempting to rape a New
York hotel maid, would not get a cabinet post if he won.
"There are rules and principles. Dominique Strauss-Kahn will
not enter a government of my making," Hollande told RMC radio.
Socialist Strauss-Kahn was runaway favourite to be the next
president until his arrest in mid-May ended his ambitions.
(Writing by Brian Love; Additional reporting by Yves Clarisse)