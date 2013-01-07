* Industry has lost some 15,000 jobs in past two years
* Renewables only make up 13 pct of French energy mix
By Michel Rose
VILLAINES-LA-JUHEL, France, Jan 7 France has
doubled its capacity target for photovoltaic power generation
and offered more financial support to small solar power farms
that use European-made panels in a bid to rescue the country's
ailing solar industry.
Energy Minister Delphine Batho announced the measures, which
are expected to spur investments worth more than 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion), during a visit to a solar panel factory in
Western France.
The Socialist government is seeking to rescue an industry
which has lost about 15,000 jobs in the last two years, after
the previous conservative government tried to dampen a
speculative bubble in new solar power installations. In 2012 the
industry employed 18,000 people, down from 32,500 in 2010.
The production capacity growth target will double to 1,000
megawatts (MW) per year, the equivalent of a small nuclear power
reactor, Batho said.
France will also add a bonus of up to 10 percent on the
subsidy for feed-in-tariffs paid to generators of solar power
through consumers' power bills for small solar farms using
panels made in the 30 countries of the European Economic Area
(EEA).
"Many jobs were lost because of the (former) government's
yo-yo policies. But we will fight ... to develop the ecological
competitiveness of France," Batho told reporters on the
sidelines of the visit to MPO Energy, a CD and DVD maker that
diversified into solar panel production.
"We finally feel supported," said MPO Energy's managing
director Jean-Francois Perrin.
These emergency measures, which are due to take effect when
a decree is published later this year, are being sought to
support the solar industry until a wider energy law is drawn up
after the government's so-called "energy transition debate".
The government estimated the annual cost at between 90 and
170 million euros, to be levied on consumers through the
existing CSPE tax on power bills.
Jean-Louis Bal, the head of France's main renewable energy
sector lobby SER, said the measures would allow the sector to
survive in the short term but did not offer long-term visibility
for the industry.
"However it's the first positive message from the government
in over three years," Bal told reporters.
LEGAL RISK
France is slowly embracing heavily-subsidised renewable
energy, such as wind and sun power, which accounts for 13
percent of energy consumption, well below the 23 percent target
set by former President Nicolas Sarkozy for 2020.
French feed-in tariffs are reduced by about 10 percent every
year to match falling production costs.
The French energy regulator CRE adjusts the cut every
quarter, to either attract or deter more investments, depending
on the volume of installed plants compared with the government's
target.
Across the Rhine in Germany, the installed capacity for wind
and solar electricity production is already equivalent in output
to France's 58 nuclear reactors, even though the output is
highly variable.
France is also trying to reduce its reliance on foreign-made
solar panels, after cheap Chinese modules flooded the French
market, prompting cries of unfair competition and creating a
1.35 billion euro trade deficit for the sector in 2011.
However, Batho acknowledged the government was taking the
risk of having its "Made in Europe" bonus challenged by foreign
competitors in international trade courts.
"In terms of legal risk, I don't think there is one at the
European level. But at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) level,
it would take years (to challenge it), so the government did
well," Bal said.
China announced last month it had added a further $1.1
billion in subsidies to its solar power industry, more than
doubling its support in 2012.
In September China raised its 2015 target for solar power
capacity by 40 percent to about 21 GW, the third rise in just
over a year.
($1=0.7666 euros)
(Writing by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Greg
Mahlich)