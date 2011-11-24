PARIS Nov 24 France wants rating agency Standard & Poor's to be sanctioned for mistakenly announcing a downgrade of the country's credit rating, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Thursday.

"One cannot have powerful responsibilities over the economy without there being, in the case of an error, sanctions that are in line with the impact of what happened," Baroin told a conference organised by France's AMF market regulator.

On November 10, a technical error meant S&P sent out a message erroneously suggesting that France's credit rating had been changed. . The next day Baroin called the error "shocking" and asked regulators to investigate the incident. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by Geert De Clercq)