PARIS, June 15 The European Commission has set up a working group to boost the interconnection capacity of the French and Spanish power and gas markets, it said on Monday.

Building missing cross-border links between the Iberian peninsula and the rest of the EU energy market is a priority for the European Commission, whose working group will monitor and assist the countries involved to that end.

"Energy must flow freely across Europe," EU climate and energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said in a statement.

The new group will prepare a plan to implement the Madrid Declaration, signed on March 4 by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, French President François Hollande and the prime ministers of Spain and Portugal.

The Commission said that to support the work of the group, it had launched two studies on the benefits, costs and technical possibilities for better interconnections between France and Spain. The results of the electricity study will be presented in the autumn. The gas study will be available in December.

Spain's massive overcapacity in both power generation and gas import could go a long way towards boosting energy security in Europe, but a lack of power cables and gas pipes across the Pyrenees make it difficult to ship Iberian energy to northern Europe.

Spanish energy executives have long complained that France is dragging its feet in boosting interconnections with Spain.

This summer, utilities EDF in France and Spain's Red Electrica plan to open a 1,400 megawatt power cable that will double Franco-Spanish power exchange capacity, the first new cable across the Pyrenees to be built since 1982.

Italian gas transport group Snam - which owns southern French gas pipeline operator TIGF - plans to more than double gas pipeline capacity between Spain and France to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas, but has complained that French institutions are lukewarm about the plan. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)