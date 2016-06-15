PARIS, June 15 A new gas pipeline between France
and Spain would not boost the security of French or European gas
supply and could raise gas prices for consumers, French
regulator CRE said on Wednesday.
In a report about France's cross-border gas and power
interconnections, CRE said it saw little need for a new
pipeline, which the European Union says would help reduce
Europe's dependence on Russian gas imports by relieving a gas
bottleneck across the Pyrenees between the two countries.
Italian gas transport group Snam has said its
French unit, TIGF, wants to invest in a new Midi-Catalonia
(Midcat) interconnector in the eastern Pyrenees that would more
than double the cross-border gas exchange capacity.
The Commission de Regulation de l'Energie (CRE) said the
Midcat project would cost nearly 3 billion euros ($3.36
billion), of which 2 billion euros for France, to boost the gas
import-export capacity to about 15 percent of gas consumption in
France and Spain.
"In light of stable demand and overcapacity in recent years,
such a costly project should not create excessive risk for
consumers," CRE said.
The CRE said gas grid operators should establish whether
there is a need for new infrastructure capacity, which it said
is unlikely given the current market environment.
It also said costs and benefits for each country should be
outlined and that each should allocate financial support
proportional to the benefits they could expect from the project.
CRE president Philippe de Ladoucette told Reuters that in
the past five years Spain had not exported one single cubic
metre of gas to France.
"The Spanish energy commissioner pushes this project, but
today there is no economic need for it," he said, adding that
Midcat would also not boost the security of EU gas supply.
EU Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, a
Spanish national, met with French and Spanish energy ministers
in Paris last year to discuss new power and gas infrastructure
across the French-Spanish border.
Spain has the potential to reduce Europe's reliance on
Russian gas, as its chain of LNG terminals and its gas pipelines
from Africa have a combined import capacity of about 80 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, more than three times
Spain's annual consumption.
Spanish energy companies have long complained that France is
not doing enough to boost interconnections across the Pyrenees.
The CRE plays a key role in setting tariffs for gas and
power grids as well as the financial returns of grid operators.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ed Davies)