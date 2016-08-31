PARIS Aug 31 Alain Robert, the man dubbed the
"French Spider-Man", scaled a 185-metre high skyscraper in
Paris' business district on Wednesday to campaign for the
release of a woman jailed for murdering her violent husband.
The 54-year-old, who has made his way up landmarks like the
Eiffel Tower and Burj Khalifa in Dubai as well as made climbs to
raise awareness for different causes, reached the top of the
Tour T1 building in less than 30 minutes.
Without using a harness, he grasped at protruding parts of
the building as office workers watched from the ground and
nearby windows.
Robert told Reuters that he had undertaken the challenge to
campaign for the release of Jacqueline Sauvage, whose 2012
conviction for the murder of her violent husband has stirred
French public opinion.
In a rare use of a presidential pardon in France, President
Francois Hollande agreed in January to reduce her 10-year prison
sentence, following a plea by her daughters and an online
petition. However her parole request was rejected by a court
this month.
Like in past climbs, Robert was later taken to the local
police station for questioning, but was quickly released.
